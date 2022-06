Greene is starting in center field and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Greene made his MLB debut Saturday and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored from the No. 6 spot in the lineup. He'll move up to fifth Sunday, and the 21-year-old certainly has the talent to stick in the heart of the Detroit order the rest of the season. There will likely be some growing pains, but Greene could be a fantasy difference maker down the stretch.