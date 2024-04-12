Greene is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Friday against the Twins.

The 23-year-old has primarily hit out of the cleanup spot this season but has also hit second and third, and he'll now make his way to the top of the lineup. Parker Meadows as served as Detroit's leadoff man against right-handed pitching so far this season, but it appears his 2-for-25 start is getting him bumped down the order. Greene should see a boost in runs atop the order, though that'll likely be at the expense of RBI.