Greene went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple, double, two walks, four RBI and three runs Saturday in Double-A Erie's 8-7 loss to Altoona.

In what was perhaps the best game of his young career, the 20-year-old outfielder was just a base hit shy of becoming the first Erie player in nine years to hit for the cycle. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Greene has heated up in June, slashing .296/.400/.574 with six extra-base hits in 15 games this month.