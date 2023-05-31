The Tigers placed Greene on the 10-day injured list Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left fibula, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Greene left Tuesday's loss to the Rangers after he tweaked his leg while tracking down a fly ball, and an MRI administered following the contest revealed the true nature of his injury. It's hard to predict exactly how long the outfielder could be sidelined and more information will likely be supplied in the coming days, after Greene receives a second opinion on the injury, per Stavenhagen. Greene had settled into a nice groove in May, batting .365 with 13 extra-base hits, including three home runs, 11 RBI, 16 runs and four stolen bases over 96 at-bats in 25 games. Jake Marisnick had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and will help fill the void in center field left by Greene's absence.