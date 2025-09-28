default-cbs-image
Greene is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

With the Tigers clinching a playoff spot Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch will rest several key regulars in the regular-season finale in advance of the wild-card round. Along with Greene, Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, and Gleyber Torres will all sit out Sunday.

