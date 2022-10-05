site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Riley Greene: Out of lineup for Game 2
Greene is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Seattle.
Greene went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI during the matinee and will rest for Game 2. Victor Reyes, Akil Baddoo and Brendon Davis are starting from left to right in the outfield in the nightcap.
