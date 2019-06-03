Tigers' Riley Greene: Popped by Tigers with fifth pick

The Tigers have selected Greene with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

This year's top prep hitter (the last five have been Jarred Kelenic, Royce Lewis, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Tucker and Alex Jackson), Greene is a well-built 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and will end up in an outfield corner due to his below-average speed. While he has a patient approach, he also doesn't get cheated, leading to a lot of hard contact. Evaluators grade him as hit-over-power, but that is more to do with how highly they think of his hit tool than any shortcomings in the power department. His above-average power is mostly to the pull side, but he should eventually develop power to all fields. Given his aptitude as a hitter and minimal defensive responsibilities, he should be on a fairly fast track to the majors, relative to the typical draft pick out of high school.