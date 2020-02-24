Play

Greene went 1-for-1 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Greene made an immediate impact in his first spring training game. The Tigers are sure to give the 19-year-old more seasoning in the minors, but he's certainly a player to track over the next few seasons.

