Greene is hitting .400 with one home run and an 8:4 K:BB in 30 at-bats since getting promoted to short-season Connecticut.

He is slashing .373/.455/.597 with three home runs and 20 strikeouts in 16 games across stops in the Gulf Coast League and New York-Penn League. Greene, whom the Tigers selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, is living up to his billing as the top prep hitter in the class.

