Greene went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Greene wasted no time recording his 20th home run of the season, as he went deep in the first inning with a runner on. The star outfielder has been locked in since returning from the injured list at the beginning of the month with a .378 batting average, 1.217 OPS, four home runs and 17 RBI across 11 games. About the only thing that seems likely to slow Greene down at this point is more frequent rest days due to Detroit's rapidly fading playoff chances.