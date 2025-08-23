Greene went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Greene tied the game with a 435-foot blast in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old has homered three times over his past eight games, though he's just 4-for-25 during that stretch and hitting .198 since the All-Star break. For the year, he's slashing .263/.318/.508 with 30 long balls, 67 runs scored and one steal while ranking fifth in the majors with 94 RBI across 525 plate appearances.