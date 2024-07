Greene went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Greene has been hot lately, as he's riding a four game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-16 with two home runs. He's up to 17 long balls this season, which is already a new career high. The 23-year-old Greene appears to be having his break out, so fantasy managers should enjoy the ride as long as the young outfielder stays healthy.