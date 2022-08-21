Greene went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two runs scored, two walks and an RBI in a 4-0 win Sunday over the Angels.

Greene planted Shohei Ohtani's first pitch into the seats in right and reached base safely in his other three plate appearances, scoring another run in the fourth. It was the 21-year-old's fourth homer as a big-leaguer. After striking out 30 times in his first 76 plate appearances in August, the rookie is 4-for-11 with two walks and no strikeouts over his last three contests.