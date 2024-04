Greene went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Twins.

Greene moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time this season and responded with a strong game. Perhaps the lineup shuffle will jump start the 23-year-old, as he's still batting just .214. However, Greene does have a solid .829 OPS, and if he continues to make consistent contact, huge numbers could be right around the corner, particularly as Detroit's table-setter.