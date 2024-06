Greene went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Monday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Greene didn't get much support from the rest of the lineup but it was still a good day for the young outfielder. He's been locked in this month with a .305 batting average across 15 games, and that's pushed his overall average to .254. Greene is a dynamic talent who can really take off if he keeps making consistent contact at the plate like he's done recently.