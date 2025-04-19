Greene went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

On the heels of a five-game hitless streak, Greene has now gone 5-for-8 over his last two appearances. Overall, the young outfielder is batting .250 with a .709 OPS. He has the talent to push those figures higher, as evidenced by the .262 average and .827 OPS he posted during the 2024 regular season. Greene also tallied a career-best 24 home runs and 74 RBI last year, giving him targets to shoot for in 2025.