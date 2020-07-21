site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Riley Greene: Reassigned to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Greene was reassigned to the Tigers' alternate training site Monday.
Greene made some splash plays in summer camp, but the Tigers won't rush their highly touted 19-year-old. He'll now get to work on his game in Toledo and aim to debut in the majors in his early 20s.
