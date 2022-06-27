Greene went 0-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Greene was held without a hit for the third time in his first eight big-league games, but he was still able to get involved in the offense. His steal Sunday was his first in the majors after he logged four in 17 contests in the minors this season. He had 16 steals in 2021, so there's some speed in the young outfielder's game. Overall, he's batting .250 with two RBI and six runs scored, but he's yet to knock an extra-base hit. As long as he remains with the Tigers, he'll get a look for regular playing time in center field on a rebuilding team.