Greene went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Greene paced the Detroit offense as the only player in the lineup with multiple hits. It was the young outfielder's second straight multi-hit effort and third in his last four games. After a breakout 2024, Greene is continuing to thrive in 2025 with an .842 OPS and 42 RBI through 61 contests. The RBI total is tied with Spencer Torkelson for the team lead.