Greene went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Greene struck out in his other three at-bats, but he still had an impact from atop the order. The rookie is now batting .241 this season while striking out 28.7 percent of the time, so he's been having some growing pains. However, the 21-year-old is a big part of Detroit's future, so the Tigers should keep giving him regular playing time. Greene has the talent to pop for big games here and there, though fantasy managers need to show patience when he struggles.