Greene (foot) will begin a rehab assignment for Low-A Lakeland on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Greene appeared to be in line to make his MLB debut as a member of the Tigers' Opening Day roster before fracturing his right foot at the start of April. He was initially given a return timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, but he'll instead be beginning his rehab assignment right at the eight-week mark. He'll likely need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment given the length of his absence, and it's unclear whether or not he'll immediately join the big-league roster once he's fully healthy.
