Greene went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians.

Greene continued his torrid offensive pace with another multi-hit effort, which was his seventh over his last 12 games. The talented 25-year-old is third in the majors with a .335 batting average and his .433 on-base percentage is the best in baseball. About the only blemish on Greene's ledger right now is his lack of power with only four home runs, but he's otherwise been a force for the Tigers.