Greene (foot) will be examined by doctors Thursday and will be cleared to resume baseball activities if all goes well, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Greene sustained a fractured right foot in early April but was able to shed his walking boot last week. Although the 21-year-old isn't expected to return to game action in May, his return to baseball activities would represent a significant step in his recovery. He'll likely require a rehab assignment once he's able to ramp up his workload, but he'll likely be in the mix to join the major-league club once he's deemed fully healthy.