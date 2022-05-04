Greene has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, but he's no longer using a walking boot to protect his fractured right foot, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. "It's not going to be [in] May," manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday, when asked about a potential return date for the outfielder. "We'll continue to have him heal."

Greene looked well on his way to breaking camp as a member of the Tigers' Opening Day roster before he fractured his foot in the final week of spring training. He avoided surgery and is said to be making good progress in his recovery, but a firmer target date for Greene to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment won't emerge until he gets a few workouts and simulated games under his belt. Since he's not yet doing any running on the bases or defensive work, Greene's absence looks like it'll extend into June.