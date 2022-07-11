site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Riley Greene: Sitting for nightcap
Greene isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Greene led off in the first game of the twin bill and went 2-for-4 with a run and a strikeout. He'll get a breather while Willi Castro starts in center field and bats sixth.
