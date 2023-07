Greene is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Angels.

Greene went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the early tilt as the Tigers fell 6-0 to the Angels and Shohei Ohtani. Zach McKinstry, Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter will start across the outfield for Detroit in the second game of the twin-bill at Comerica Park.