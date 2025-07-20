Greene went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Greene provided all of Detroit's offense on his 25th home run of the season in the ninth inning against Texas reliever Jacob Webb. It's a new career high in long balls for the young outfielder, who had 24 regular-season home runs last year. Greene is now tied for eighth in the majors in homers, and his 79 RBI are good for fifth, making him an elite fantasy contributor in 2025.