Greene is making progress in his recovery from a broken right foot, but according to manager A.J. Hinch, "he hasn't started running or doing anything substantial."

According to the report, a recent follow-up exam performed on Greene's foot "came back without issue," but the Tigers are giving him ample time to heal, and it will be "a few weeks" until he gets looked at again. If things continue progressing as planned, though, he should be ready to get back on the field at some point this summer.