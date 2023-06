Greene (fibula) took batting practice and did some straight-line sprints at full speed Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

There's still no official timetable in place for Greene's return, but it's possible he embarks on a rehab assignment relatively soon based on the progress he's shown. The 22-year-old outfielder was slashing .296/.362/.443 with 18 RBI through 224 plate appearances before landing on the injured list May 31.