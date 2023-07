Greene went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Greene continues to enjoy success in his second MLB season, as he's now batting .309 with an .837 OPS. He's been even better since returning from the injured list on July 18, batting .370 with two home runs over 13 games. Greene has a world of talent, and the 22-year-old seems to be putting it together this year, making him an appealing fantasy option.