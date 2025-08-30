Greene went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Royals.

Detroit got down 3-0 in this one, but with the game tightened up at 3-2, Greene delivered a key two-RBI double in the fourth inning to put the Tigers ahead. The outfielder is heating up with a .324 batting average, four home runs and 11 RBI across his last 10 games. Overall, he leads the team and is among the top 10 in the majors with 32 long balls and 101 RBI through 132 games.