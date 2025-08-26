Greene went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.

Greene extended his hitting streak to four games and also picked up a rare stolen base, as it was just his second of the season in three attempts. While he doesn't run a ton, the 24-year-old outfielder has still put together an outstanding fantasy campaign with a team-high 31 home runs and 95 RBI to go along with an .834 OPS, which would be a new career best for the budding star.