Greene wants to improve his launch angle in 2023, with the hope of trading in some groundballs for line drives, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greene's average launch angle of 2.8 degrees was second-lowest among MLB hitters with at least 400 plate appearances last season. Not surprisingly, his groundball rate was 12 percent higher than league average as a result. The talented 22-year-old said he doesn't want to fall into the trap of being a flyball hitter, though he does want to make more hard contact and drive the ball into alleys and occasionally over the fence. Greene flashed signs of his potential during his 2022 debut, and if he can hit the ball with more authority in 2023, he could become a significant fantasy factor.