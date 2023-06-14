Greene (fibula) won't travel with the Tigers on their road trip to Minnesota this weekend, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greene rejoined the team last Friday when they returned home and the plan had been to take him out on the road, but the Tigers have determined he can get more out of his rehab in Detroit. "We planned on taking him, but we have an anti-gravity treadmill that will take some weight off him where he can start to do more cardio work on his feet that he needs to use here," manager A.J. Hinch said. Greene's recovery from a stress fracture in his left fibula is coming along, although there doesn't appear to be a timetable for his return.