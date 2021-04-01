Grossman will start in left field and lead off in Thursday's season opener against Cleveland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Grossman had regularly been featured as Detroit's leadoff hitter in the team's spring lineups, so his presence atop the lineup for Opening Day was fully anticipated. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has batted under .250 in three of the past four seasons, but his ability to rack up walks at a steady clip should make him a decent fit at the top of the order. He also proved to be an underrated source of power and speed last season with the Athletics, popping eight home runs in 192 plate appearances while going 8-for-9 on stolen-base attempts.