Grossman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Royals.

Grossman's fifth-inning blast off Royals starter Mike Minor accounted for all of the Tigers' runs Friday. The 31-year-old Grossman has two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 79 plate appearances. He's slashing .226/.380/.355 in a near-everyday role.