Grossman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 3-2 win Friday over the Yankees.

With the Tigers down to their last out in extra innings, Robbie Grossman slammed a two-run home run off Justin Wilson to win the game. He contributed towards all three of the Tigers' runs Friday. The 31-year-old is a lone bright spot in a lackluster offensive lineup, leading the Tigers in home runs (6), RBI (24), runs (26) and steals (8). He has good plate discipline, walking 35 times which is good for fourth in all of baseball. In 220 plate appearances, he is slashing .253/.377/.427.