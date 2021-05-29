Grossman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 3-2 win Friday over the Yankees.

With the Tigers down to their last out in extra innings, Robbie Grossman slammed a two-run home run off Justin Wilson to win the game. The 31-year-old is a rare bright spot in a lackluster offensive lineup, leading the Tigers in home runs (six), RBI (24), runs (26) and steals (eight). Grossman has good plate discipline, walking 35 times which is good for fourth in all of baseball. In 220 plate appearances, he is slashing .253/.377/.427.