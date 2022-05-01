Grossman was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after leaving Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

While Grossman will presumably undergo further testing to make sure he isn't dealing with a fracture, his initial diagnosis is encouraging. The 32-year-old drew a walk in his first plate appearance Sunday and was removed from the game after being hit by a pitch in the top of the second inning. Grossman should tentatively be considered day-to-day.