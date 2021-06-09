Grossman went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

The Tigers are just 25-35, but Grossman has been a reliable veteran for the team. He has a solid .353 on-base percentage as the primary leadoff hitter and has also contributed eight stolen bases, which is just one off his career high. Grossman should continue to play nearly every day in Detroit, at least until the organization potentially decides to get younger players into the lineup more frequently.