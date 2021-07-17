Grossman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Grossman blasted a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning during Saturday's matinee, and it proved to be the difference in the 1-0 win. The 31-year-old has now gone 5-for-19 with three home runs, six RBI and a stolen base across his last six appearances.