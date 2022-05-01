Grossman was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Grossman was struck on the right hand by a 92-mph pitch with runners on first and second during the second inning and remained in to run the bases, but he didn't take the field for the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old seems likely to undergo X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.