Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Grossman was removed in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox with right groin tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI before departing.

An explanation wasn't immediately provided for why Victor Reyes checked into the game for Grossman, but the skipper noted after the contest that Grossman sustained the injury when he was doubled off of first base in the bottom of the fifth. Hinch added that the Tigers fear Grossman may have strained his groin, but the 32-year-old will undergo an MRI before the injury is confirmed. Even if the original diagnosis of "groin tightness" holds up, Grossman is likely to sit out Wednesday's series finale and could require a stint on the injured list.