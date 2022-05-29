Manager A.J. Hinch said Grossman was removed in the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's 2-1 win over the Guardians after experiencing neck spasms, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Grossman, who was serving as Detroit's designated hitter, popped out in his lone plate appearance of the afternoon before he was pulled in favor of pinch-hitter Jeimer Candelario in his next turn through the lineup. The Tigers are presumably viewing Grossman as day-to-day in advance of Monday's series opener with the Twins.