Grossman (hand) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates.

Grossman exited early in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers after he was struck in the right hand by a pitch, but he escaped without any structural damage and was diagnosed with a contusion. A well-timed off day Monday looks like it provided sufficient recovery for Grossman, who checks back into the lineup without missing a game.