Grossman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Grossman homered off Dane Dunning before the All-Star break, and Grossman homered off Dunning yet again in their first meeting after the mid-season pause. After a lengthy rain delay, Grossman brought the thunder in the first inning with a solo shot. While his average still sits at .229, the switch-hitter has hit safely in all but four of the 14 games he's played in July.

