Grossman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Grossman hit his first home run of the spring in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder is just 3-for-17 in Grapefruit League play, but he's locked into a starting role and should be able to get going when the regular season begins. Grossman posted an .826 OPS last year with Oakland, which was his highest mark since 2016.
