Grossman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a three-run home run and four total RBI in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

Grossman went deep for the second straight day and he got to it right away, taking Dane Dunning deep in the first inning with two runners on. The homers are the first two of the season for the veteran outfielder, who hit a career-best 23 long balls last year. Grossman's previous career high was 11, so the 2021 total looks a little bit like an outlier.