Grossman (groin), who isn't starting Thursday against the Royals, is feeling better and hopes to return to the lineup Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Grossman has been dealing with right groin tightness since Tuesday, and he's slated to miss a second consecutive game Thursday. Manager A.J. Hinch said that the 32-year-old remains day-to-day, and it appears likely that he'll return to action sooner rather than later.