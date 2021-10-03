Grossman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the White Sox.

Grossman reached base three times in the contest, scoring Detroit's first run in the fourth inning and plating the team's final run in the seventh. He also notched a stolen base in the fourth inning, giving him 20 thefts on the campaign to go along with 23 homers. Grossman is one of nine major-leaguers with at least 20 long balls and 20 steals this season, and he is perhaps the most surprising. Prior to 2021, his single-season career highs were 11 homers and nine thefts.